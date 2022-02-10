Apple has posted an article dubbed “An update on AirTag and unwanted tracking.”

Read the entire article for details, but here are two important paragraphs: “We’ve become aware that individuals can receive unwanted tracking alerts for benign reasons, such as when borrowing someone’s keys with an AirTag attached, or when traveling in a car with a family member’s AirPods left inside. We also have seen reports of bad actors attempting to misuse AirTag for malicious or criminal purposes.

Apple has been working closely with various safety groups and law enforcement agencies. Through our own evaluations and these discussions, we have identified even more ways we can update AirTag safety warnings and help guard against further unwanted tracking.”

The article further explains Apple’s goals for the AirTag and how the company is working with law enforcement.

