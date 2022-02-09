Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From Bloomberg: Apple is introducing new benefits and incentive for its retail employers to retain current ones and attract new employees.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple has launched a new resource for developers with six weeks of live virtual sessions. Topics include help using in-app events, custom offer codes, product page optimization, customer acquisition, and more.

° From AppleInsider: LG is allegedly reconfiguring an OLED production line to meet demand from Apple, a development that could be for the manufacturing of OLED iPads.

° From CNN: Peleton — the struggling company that some pundits think Apple should buy — is replacing its CEO and cutting 2,800 jobs.

° From iMore: To highlight the launch of its new Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds, Apple has released two ads featuring Vince Staples and Naomi Osaka.

° From MacVoices: The discussion of workspaces, home offices, and productivity goes deep in the second part of a MacVoices Live! discussion with David Ginsburg, Jim Rea, Guy Serle, Jeff Gamet, Warren Sklar, Kelly Guimont, Brittany Smith and host Chuck Joiner. From upgrades to office furnishings to desk choices ad more, the panel has some surprises in store. (Part 2)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related