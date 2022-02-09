New references to “realityOS,” the AR/VR operating system that will run Apple’s rumored mixed reality headset, have been found in App Store upload logs and Apple open source code this morning, notes MacRumors.

When it comes to Apple Glasses, such a device will arrive in late 2022 or 2023, depending on which rumor you believe. It will be a head-mounted display. Or may have a design like “normal” glasses. Or it may be eventually be available in both. The Apple Glasses may or may not have to be tethered to an iPhone to work. Other rumors say that Apple Glasses could have a custom-build Apple chip.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says the AV/VR device will focus on gaming, viewing/listening to media, and communications.

“Gaming should be a strong focus of the machine, especially given that it will have multiple processors, a fan, extremely high resolution displays and its own App Store,” he wrote in his Power On newsletter. “Look for Apple to position the device as a dream for game developers. Next, media consumption. I expect Apple to work with media partners to create content that can be watched in VR on the device. Third, communications. Look for Animojis and a VR FaceTime-like experience to be the new-age Zoom.”

He also said that the device could be introduced in summer 2022 at the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference, but not arrive until late in the year or even early 2023.

Here’s his take: Apple’s first headset will have a complex, expensive-to-build design, complete with interchangeable lenses. The company will likely need to work with governments globally on possible prescription lenses and partner with a bevy of manufacturers on complex technologies that neither side has shipped before.

That will take time, and of course, Apple will want to have such a breakthrough new category in public view before exposing it to leak risks when it gets into the hands of more Apple employees and partners who will need to contribute to it before release.

More important will be the months of necessary publicity to get people interested in a new (and pricey) product and to rally enough support among software developers to make it worthwhile. I could see Apple announcing the headset at its 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference and focusing that event on AR and VR app development. Then it could ship the product late next year or in 2023.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related