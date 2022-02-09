Apple has announced that the Apple TV+ Original podcast “The Line” has earned a 2022 duPont-Columbia Award Silver Baton tonight, by the Columbia School of Journalism.

It’s the first Apple TV+ Original podcast to be recognized with this honor. Awarded annually, the duPont-Columbia Awards honor news stories and films for the strength of their reporting, storytelling and impact in the public interest, upholding the highest standards in journalism.

About ‘The Line’

Hailing from Academy Award-winning Jigsaw Productions,“The Line” is a six-part narrative non-fiction audio series that provides listeners a unique perspective on previously untold aspects of the story of US Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who was charged with committing war crimes before ultimately being acquitted on all but one count: for posing in a photo with a corpse.

Hosted by Dan Taberski, “The Line” takes a deep dive into moral ambiguities of forever wars and their impact on special operators as it examines the complicated realities involved with fighting a decades-long war, stripping back the layers surrounding Gallagher’s alleged crimes.

“The Line,” available globally on Apple Podcasts and via RSS, is executive produced by Brad Hebert, Richard Perello, Stacey Offman, Joey Marra and Alex Gibney, in addition to Taberski. Lizzie Jacobs serves as producer.

The four-part limited documentary series, also titled “The Line,” is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

