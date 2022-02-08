ZAGG has announced ZAGG Protect, a new US$99/year phone protection plan powered by Safeware.

The plan includes coverage for drops, liquid damage, cracked screens, and more1. Most functional smartphones currently in use—new or used—qualify for the plan, including phones from Apple, Samsung, Google, and more2. With a $49 deductible, no complicated deductible structures, and a fast, hassle-free online claims process, participants are free to make repairs at convenient authorized repair locations nationwide, according to Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG. Additionally, ZAGG Protect participants will receive a promotional reward useable only on ZAGG.com.

To learn more, visit www.zagg.com or view the promotional video HERE.

