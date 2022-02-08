A report by DigiTimes (a subscription is required to read the entire article), laptop suppliers kept their production lines running during the Lunar New Year holiday reportedly for new MacBook Pro, which is set for launch in early March.

The article has this to say: Apple reportedly will release a spate of new devices in early March, including new MacBook Pro adopting the latest M2 processor, budget-level 5G iPhone SE and iPad, the sources said. Except for the processor, most other components used in the new MacBook Pro reportedly will feature almost the same specs as those for existing model featuring M1 chips, leading MacBook Pro supply chain partners to maintain production during the week-long Lunar New Year holiday to satisfy increasing demand for Mac series, the sources continued.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman predicted that the update of the entry level MacBook Pro will ditch the Touch Bar as did the 16-inch and 14-inch upgrades. However, he says that, unlike its bigger siblings, the 13-incher won’t sport a miniLED display with ProMotion.

The Sellers Research Group (that’s me) thinks the DigiTimes report is probably correct. That said, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see an M2 MacBook Air this March with the entry level MacBook Pro coming in the fall alongside spec upgrades to the other two Pro laptops.

