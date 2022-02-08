Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From AppleInsider: Epic has gained the support of a knitting-related startup in its legal fight against Apple, with Knitrino needling Apple’s handling of App Store policies that made launching its app harder than expected.

° From the French language Consomac: Apple Stores in France are returning to their usual schedules following days of reduced schedules due to COVID.

° From Reuters: The Dutch antitrust watchdog on Monday said it is studying whether a new round of changes Apple has announced to its App Store terms and conditions in the Netherlands will bring it into compliance with national law.

° From The Mac Observer: Intuit has released security warnings for customers about tax phishing emails some people have received, and tips to spot them.

° From iMore: According to a passer-by in Brooklyn, an ‘angry spouse’ threw an iMac out of a window, killing a pigeon in the process.

° From Bloomberg: Europe’s plans to quadruple processor production are facing problems securing the required $48 billion without disrupting state aid and other existing projects.

° From MacVoices: The MacVoices Live! panel takes a look at Apple’s updated Personal Safety Guide and the new updates to it that have to do with AirTags. (Part 1)

