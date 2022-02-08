Apple TV+ movies have scored six Academy Award nominations. Among them, “CODA” will be vying for Best Picture. The total Apple TV+ nominations include:

° Best Picture: “CODA”

° Best Actor: Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

° Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

° Best Adapted Screenplay: Sian Heder for “CODA”

° Best Cinematography: “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

° Best Production Design: “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Other nominees for Best Picture include “Belfast,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Drive My Car,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley,” “The Power of the Dog,” and “West Side Story.”

Other nominees for Best Actor include Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”), Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”), Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick…Boom!”), and Will Smith (“King Richard”).

Other nominees for Best Supporting Actor include: Ciaran Hinds (“Belfast”), Jessie Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”), J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”), and Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”).

The Oscar ceremony will air live from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on ABC Sunday, March 27.

