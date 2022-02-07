Rashida Jones will star in a new dark comedy series, “SUNNY,” for Apple TV, reports Deadline. She previously co-starred with Bill Murray with Bill Murray in “On the Rocks” for the streaming service.

About ‘SUNNY’

The 10-episode series is based on the book “Dark Manual” by Japan-based award-winning Irish writer Colin O’Sullivan. The dark comedy stars Jones as Suzie, an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash.

As “consolation” she’s given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband’s electronics company. Though at first Suzie resents Sunny’s attempts to fill the void in her life, gradually they develop an unexpected friendship, as together they uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie’s family, becoming dangerously enmeshed in a world Suzie never knew existed.

About Apple TV+

