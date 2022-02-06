In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman says Apple will launch four new M2 Macs this year. However, it’s unclear if one of those will arrive at the March 8 event he’s predicting, or if it will arrive later.

At one point, a revamped 27-inch (or bigger) iMac was anticipated this spring. However, some reports now say it won’t arrive until summer or fall. If so, then the most likely Mac update before summer’s Worldwide Developer Conference is the Mac mini.

Gurman anticipates that we’ll see the 24-inch iMac and MacBook Air updated with a M2 processor later this year. He adds that at one point Apple considered adding Face ID to the first iteration of the 24-inch iMac. However, he says those plans were delayed.

“At this point, the technology to embed Face ID into the thin MacBook displays doesn’t exist,” Gurman writes. “So if Face ID comes to the Mac, I think it will be on an iMac or external monitor first. Apple has definitely been working on this, but time will tell if they launch it.”

