Apple has opened its first Apple Developer Academy in the Middle East and North Africa region, with its Riyadh, Saudi Arabia academy dedicated to teaching aspiring female developers, reports AppleInsider. It has started to teach students about programming and design, with a view to participants having a career in the app economy, the article adds.

In July 2021, it was announced that Apple had picked Riyadh as the headquarters of Apple Developer Academy. This makes the Saudi capital the first city in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to host a branch of the institution.

WHAT IS AN APPLE DEVELOPER ACADEMY?

The Apple Developer Academy is a program that trains programming and design students to create apps for iOS, macOS, and other Apple platforms. There are classes on Swift language, interface prototyping, and more.

ABOUT RIYADH

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital and main financial hub, is on a desert plateau in the country’s center. It’s known as the cultural capital of Saudi Arabia due to its numerous cultural centers. Among them are the King ʿAbd al-ʿAzīz Historical Centre, the National Museum, and the National Library.

