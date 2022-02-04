Another day, another lawsuit. Apple has been hit with a second lawsuit claiming its Powerbeats Pro earphones don’t hold the promised charge.

In January the tech giant was sued for allegedly misleading consumers in thinking that its Powerbeats Pro earbuds (released until the company’s Beats brand) would hold their charge for up to nine hours. This was according to a putative class action filed in New York federal court.

The lawsuit claims that the earbuds don’t always charge properly due to the poorly designed charging case. The lawsuit, filed by New York resident Alejandro Vivar, The lawsuit aims to represent a class of purchasers in multiple states, starting with New York but also including Georgia, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Virginia.

The second lawsuit was filed on February 3 in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, County Department, Chancery Division, reports AppleInsider. A hearing is scheduled for June 3, 2022.

