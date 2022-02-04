Bridge Constructor +is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S.$4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

The game is available for the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.

Here’s how Bridge Constructor + is described: In Bridge Constructor+ you have to prove yourself as an accomplished master bridge builder. Play 40 different levels, and build bridges over deep valleys, canals, and rivers. Stress tests reveal whether the bridge you build can withstand the daily stress of continual use from cars, trucks and, more recently, super-heavy tank trucks.

Bridge Constructor + i

Like this: Like Loading...

Related