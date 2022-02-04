Yesterday I reported on an Apple patent filing for a modular computer system. It gives me hope (though not much) that we might one day see what I envision as the ultimate Apple device (well, ultimate for me): the Apple Pad.

About the Apple Pad

Imagine an iPad Pro form factor that works with a detachable keyboard, as well as a mouse and trackpad. Imagine such a device plugging into a 24-inch or 27-inch Apple Display (let’s call it the Apple Vision) that has touch control AND gesture control. You could also plug in an external GPU for even better performance and connect external drives for more storage.

Apple actually was granted a patent in 2006 for such a system. And the tech giant has filed a patent for an integrated monitor and docking station for a laptop (see graphic) The docking station would allow a laptop (or, in my scenario, an Apple Pad) to be slid into the design from the side and then acting as a desktop computer.

The Apple Pad would pack an Apple-developed processor and could be offered in various sizes: 11 inches, 13 inches, 15 inches, perhaps even 17 inches.

Under this scenario, when you want a big screen, keyboard, lots of processing power, etc., you would use the Apple Pad/Apple Vision/eGPU combo. When you’re on the go, detach the Apple Pad and take it with you.

As for the operating system, it would be a version of macOS that adds touch support.

Help a buddy out

If you’d like to help support AWT (and make my life easier), consider becoming a patron. We offer at least three patron-exclusive posts each week. You can start at only $2 per month (though $5/month gets you the exclusives).

Like this: Like Loading...

Related