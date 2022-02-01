Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From the New York Times: Some Meta (i.e. Facebook) are defecting to competitors such as Apple.

° From iMore: Some Apple Watch owners report that they are not seeing their cards sync from their iPhones after installing the latest software releases.

° From 9to5Mac: An Apple Chinese New Year celebration features cartoon tigers dropping as you scroll down the Chinese homepage, in recognition of the year of the tiger.

° From AppleInsider: The Apple Watch is credited for saving a man’s life after a fall in freezing temperatures.

° From Bloomberg: The LGBTQ dating app Grindr has been pulled from the Apple App Store in China — but, apparently, not by Apple.

° From the Canberra Times: ACT Policing have arrested a teenager in Canberra, Australia, in connection to an alleged burglary where $60,000 worth of Apple products was stolen from the company’s Canberra Centre retail store.

° From The Wall Street Journal: Streaming-video services (including Apple TV+, Disney+, and HBO Max) get a surge of subscribers when they launch a hotly anticipated show or movie. But many of these new customers unsubscribe within a few months, according to new data, a challenge even for the industry’s deep-pocketed giants.

° From The Mac Observer: The recent Apple TV+ advert featuring Jon Hamm was brilliant. But it did leave viewers wondering – was that all he said to Tom Hanks in his voicemail message? The answer, it turns out is no. A follow-up video reveals all and adds to the speculation about what show or film he might appear in on the streaming service.

° From MacVoices: The MacVoices Live! panel of of David Ginsburg, Jim Rea, Brittany Smith, Jeff Gamet, Warren Sklar, Kelly Guimont and Mark Fuccio join host Chuck Joiner to continue to share their picks for their best product purchases of 2021.

