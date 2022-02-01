JOBY has introduced two new products to its range of vlogging and content creation tools: the JOBY Spin and the JOBY Swing.

The JOBY Spin (US$89.95)

Designed in partnership with Syrp Lab, the JOBY Spin gives users 360° motion control that’s navigated with a smartphone via the dedicated JOBY Motion app for iOS or Android. This allows users to create g output including smooth videos, moving timelapses, and panoramic stills.

The Spin weighs in at 130g (0.3 lb) with a panning payload up to 750g (1.65lb) and tilting payload up to 500g ( 1.1lb). The pocket-sized device also comes conveniently bundled with the GripTight PRO phone mount in the Spin Phone Mount Kit for easy setup. You just pair the Spin with a GorillaPod or JOBY support.

Creators have the option of pairing two Spin units together with the Pan Tilt Bracket to create dual axis timelapses, b-roll, and video shots. The ability to pan and tilt simultaneously allows for landscape videos and astrovideography at the press of a button.

The JOBY Swing ($129.95)

The JOBY Swing is a Bluetooth electronic slider works with Apple and Android phones via the dedicated JOBY Motion app and enables content creators to produce moving timelapses and videos. Weighing in at only 290g (0.63 lb) with a payload up to 600g (1.3 lb), the Swing is small enough to take on the road.

The Swing pairs perfectly with the BallHead 1K and GripTight ONE phone mount (available kitted in the Swing Phone Mount Kit) and gives 38cm (15 inches) of travel distance.

The Swing mounts via ¼”-20 on GorillaPod or RangePod supports and is available fully kitted in the Swing Complete Kit bundle which contains the BallHead 1K, GripTight ONE phone mount, and GorillaPod 3K Stand.

