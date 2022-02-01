Apple TV+ has announced the premiere date and a first look at the bilingual thriller series “Now and Then,” which will make its worldwide debut on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Set in Miami, the eight-episode series was shot in Spanish and English, and will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday.

About ‘Now and Then’

Here’s how the series is described: “Now and Then” is a multi-layered thriller that explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk.

The ensemble cast includes Academy Award nominees Marina de Tavira and Rosie Perez, Ariel Award winner José María Yazpik, multi-Goya Award winner Maribel Verdú, Manolo Cardona, Goya Award winner Soledad Villamil, Emmy Award winner Željko Ivanek, Jorge López, Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte and Miranda de la Serna.

The series hails from Bambú Producciones and creators Ramón Campos, Teresa Fernández-Valdés and Gema R. Neira. Campos and Fernández-Valdés serve as showrunners, and the series is written by Neira and Campos with their team. Gideon Raff (“The Spy,” “Homeland”) executive produces and also directs.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

