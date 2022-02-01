Apple TV+ has announced a series order for “Dear Edward,” a new 10-episode drama series based on the novel by Ann Napolitano that will be written, run and executive produced by Jason Katims (“Friday Night Lights,” “Parenthood,” “As We See It”), and marks the first series order to hail from his overall deal with Apple TV+.

Based on the bestselling novel, “Dear Edward” is set to star Emmy Award nominee Connie Britton (“The White Lotus,” “Friday Night Lights”), reuniting Katims and Britton following their Emmy-winning collaboration on “Friday Night Lights,” along with Taylor Schilling (“Pam and Tommy,” “Orange is the New Black”) and Colin O’Brien (“Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” “Wonka”), with Fisher Stevens (“Palmer”) set to direct the first episode and serve as executive producer on the pilot.

Here’s how he series is described: “Dear Edward” tells the story of Edward Adler (played by O’Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed. The new series is a heartbreaking, life-affirming and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection and the examination of what makes us human.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Dear Edward” will be written by Katims, who serves as executive producer through True Jack Productions alongside Jeni Mulein. Author Napolitano also serves as executive producer alongside director Stevens. David Boyd will serve as producing director.

