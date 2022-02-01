Apple News is introducing its first daily local newsletter for the Bay Area (California) and is “actively exploring expanding the offering to other cities,” reports TechCrunch.

The article says the Bay Area daily local newsletter is reminiscent of a daily local paper, and includes tops stories across local news, sports, politics, dining and more. The stories are curated by Apple News editors and compiled from numerous publications, including the “San Francisco Chronicle,” “SF Gate,” “Eater San Francisco,” KQED, “The Oaklandside,” and others.

With Apple News, you can access more than 300 publications for US$9.99 per month. It’s also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

