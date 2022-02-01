Apple is “apparently” filing a lawsuit against a Kickstarter-funded action comedy called “Apple-Man,” reports iPhone in Canada. It seems, to me, like an unnecessary legal action.

Here’s the summary of the film: Apple-Man is an action comedy film, that pays homage to famous superhero sagas. The main character is a superhero Apple-Man who has a superpower to levitate apples. The film was crowdfunded through Kickstarter, with pledges reaching €101,717 (about US$120,000). The principal photography of Apple-Man was shot in Kyiv, in authentic Ukrainian locations, including Kyiv fortress.

Writer-director Vasyl Moskalenko told iPhone in Canada that Apple filed a notice of opposition and initiated trial proceedings against “Apple-Man” when the movie made it into post-production.

Does Apple really think that a superhero spoof dubbed “Apple-Man” is doing to be confused with the tech giant? I don’t think so.

