Apple’s Mac sales scored an all-time record in the company’s history by shipping more than 6.6 million Mac laptops during the holiday quarter (quarter four of 2021), according to Strategy Analytics. That’s an 11% growth from quarter four of 2020.

The Mac now has 9% of the global laptop market based on sales of 24.5 million laptops in 2021. It’s preceded by Lenovo (24% global market share), HP (22%), and Dell (17%). Year-over-year Mac laptop sales grew 26%. Other key points from the Strategy Analytics report:

Lenovo shipped (sell-in) 16.2 million units in Q4 2021 (calendar year), representing -9% growth decline and +6% growth compared to previous quarter

HP maintained the second position as shipments reached 14.5 million in Q4 2021 at a -4% decline year-over-year

Dell registered record notebook PC shipments of 13.2 million units, a 14% growth rate year-on-year and 8% growth compared to previous quarter.

Acer returned to the top 5 ranks by shipping 5.2 million units, a sequential 6% growth compared to the previous quarter which was negatively impacted by supply issues.

