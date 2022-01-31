JOBY is releasing a new lineup of flagship audio mics for pro, on-the-go and desktop creators and streamers. They’re available today online at JOBY.com and in select retailers, with products and kits ranging from US$79.99 – $299.95. Here’s how the product line is described by JOBY:

Wavo PRO ($299.95)

The all-new Wavo PRO is an unequaled, innovative shotgun microphone built for storytellers, filmmakers and expert creators on the go. The premium mic is equipped with an intelligent hybrid analog/digital system to power onboard active noise reduction, a sound management app, and integrated second 3.5mm mic input. It’s designed to pair with the latest in mirrorless camera hardware to bring broadcast-caliber audio to JOBY’s dynamic audience

Wavo PRO DS ($249.95 – Available starting March 4, 2022)

The mid-range Wavo PRO DS is the perfect companion for creators looking for a solid upgrade. The shotgun microphone shares most of the pro-grade components of the flagship Wavo PRO, but is designed to deliver high-quality audio with a more streamlined user experience.

Wavo AIR ($249.95)

The Wavo AIR is an ‘instant-pairing’ wireless microphone kit designed for creators who need freedom in front of the camera. From food vloggers to virtual fitness instructors, Wavo AIR is perfect for delivering tight, broadcast-quality sound – even at a distance. Its high-quality audio is only outdone by its incredible modularity, designed to pair easily with a variety of custom accessories, and be placed in any environment ready for action.

The Wavo AIR Kit comes standard with double transmitters, two (2) lavalier mics and cable adapters for both cameras and phones. Creators can pair their wireless mic with audio enhancement accessories including stability and support mounts, or even additional lav mics and transmitters.

Wavo POD ($99.95)

Wavo POD is JOBY’s large-diaphragm, USB condenser microphone for audio streamers. The mic is designed for the everyday podcaster or game streamer, featuring the versatility of both cardioid and omnidirectional pickup patterns with 24bit/48kHz high-res sampling rates. I

Wavo Lav PRO ($79.99)

JOBY’s first pro-grade lavalier mic is designed for big sound with a small footprint. The Wavo Lav PRO introduces a high-quality lavalier microphone with discreet capsule dimensions and sound fit for the Wavo PRO. All its functions are purpose-built to work in harmony with the Wavo PRO and other JOBY audio gear.

