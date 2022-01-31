A developer’s lawsuit against Apple over cloned apps and scams in the App Store is being allowed to proceed, with a court allowing some of the claims to proceed to trial, reports AppleInsider.

FlickType developer Kosta Eleftheriou sued Apple inn September over the QuickPath keyboard announced with the Apple Watch Series 7.

Here’s Apple’s description of QuickPath: “The user interface is optimized to take advantage of the shape and size of the new display. Apple Watch Series 7 offers two additional larger font sizes, and a new QWERTY keyboard that can be tapped or swiped with QuickPath — allowing users to slide a finger to type — and utilizes on-device machine learning to anticipate the next word based on the context, making text entry easier and faster.

Eleftheriou discontinued the iOS version of his app, citing issues with the App Store. After Apple unveiled an on-screen keyboard for the Apple Watch that is similar to FlickType, he tweeted: “So now we know. See you in court, Apple.”

AppleInsider reports that Superior Court Judge Peter H. Kirwan of the Superior Court of California, County of Santa Clara, went through the complaint claims and ruled on each individually. With some complaints found to be valid, the lawsuit is able to proceed.

