Apple TV+ has announced and premiered a trailer for a new animated preschool series, “Pretzel and the Puppies,” that premieres Friday, February 11.

Based on the beloved canine from the classic book “Pretzel” by award-winning authors Margret and H.A. Rey, creators of “Curious George,” the original series is a new story about the modern dog family led by stay-at-home dad Pretzel, his five adorable Dachshund puppies, and mom Greta, the mayor of Muttgomery.

It stars the voice talents of Emmy Award-nominee Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”), Nasim Pedrad (“Saturday Night Live”) and newcomers Milo Stein, Alex Jayne Go, Max Mitchell, Amari McCoy and Gracen Newton.

About the series

Here’s how “Pretzel and the Puppies” is described: When your dad is the “world’s longest dachshund,” it puts a whole new twist on growing up! The eight episodes follow Pretzel (Duplass), Greta (Pedrad) and the puppies, in their hometown of Muttgomery. They are a modern and unique family who are always sniffing out ways to “make their bark,” and make the world a better place for their four-legged friends and neighbors. Pretzel and Greta encourage their pups to try to solve their own problems, often reminding them to “Get those PAWS UP!” when they face a challenge.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.*

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related