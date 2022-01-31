Apple has announced that it’s rolling out a series of new heart health resources in February to support users’ health journeys in the US to stay moving and informed.

Marking Heart Month, Apple is offering custom compilations across Apple Fitness+, the App Store, the Apple TV app, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Books.

To help Apple Watch users stay motivated, Apple is offering a new Heart Month Activity Challenge to help people of all fitness levels put their health first by completing 30 minutes in their Exercise ring on February 14 to earn a special award. Also starting February 14, to help users earn the award and stay active, Fitness+ will feature a special section of 30-minute energizing workouts that will motivate users to get their weekly minutes of exercise.

On the App Store, users can find a collection of apps that help them take care of their cardiovascular health by providing insights into their heart rate and activity levels. Apps like HeartWatch (Tantsissa), Gentler Streak (Gentler Stories), and Zones (Flask) can empower users to optimize their fitness and overall wellness by accessing personalized workouts, monitoring key heart rate metrics, and tracking health vitals.

Apple Books is offering a collection of titles that focus on heart health, including books on heart science, emotional well-being, and healthy eating. For viewers, the Apple TV app is featuring a collection of movies and shows on heart disease, heart science, and healthy living. And on Apple Podcasts, listeners can find a curated group of popular podcasts on the Browse tab featuring medical experts that help listeners learn more about their health and the steps they can take to improve overall, fitness, mindfulness, and well-being.

What’s more, for customers looking to upgrade their Apple Watch in February, Apple is offering extra savings in select countries on Apple Watch trade-ins.

