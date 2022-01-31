Analyst Ross Young says not to expect a 27-inch iMac this spring as many have anticipated (and hoped); instead, it will arrive in the summer.

He tweets: As we reported in today’s DSCC Weekly, we no longer expect the Apple iMac Pro to launch in the spring. Looks more like summer. Still with a MiniLED backlight, but fewer MiniLEDs/zones than in iPad/MacBook Pro’s.

Young also thinks the iMac will feature ProMotion, allowing for an adaptive refresh rate between 24Hz and 120Hz. He didn’t say what the resolution of the 27-inch iMac will be, but the Sellers Research Group (that’s me) will be shocked if it’s not 5K. A few questions remain to be answered about the “super-sized” iMac:

° Will the display size be 27 inches or will Apple up it to 30-32 inches as some pundits have predicted?

° Will it come in a variety of colors a la the 24-inch iMac? Or will it just come in Apple’s traditional “pro” colors of black and silver?

The accompanying image is courtesy of AppleTrack.

