According to MacRumors, some Mac users who have installed the macOS Monterey 12.2 software update are experiencing excessive battery drain during sleep mode, apparently due to Bluetooth accessories frequently waking the computers.

Affected users say their Mac’s battery life drops from 100% to 0% while in sleep mode overnight since updating to macOS 12.2. MacRumors says users report that the issue quits when Bluetooth is disabled or when all Bluetooth accessories are disconnected from the Mac. Hopefully, the issue will be fixed in a macOS update.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related