° From Reuters: Apple is stifling competition through its mobile app store, attorneys general for 34 U.S. states and the District of Columbia said on Thursday, as they appealed against a ruling that let the iPhone maker continue some restrictive practices.

° From AppleInsider: A new report uncovers how Israel used the NSO Group’s infamous Pegasus iPhone hacking tool, and how the FBI secretly bought it.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple Music is trolling Spotify by promoting Neil Young albums and playlists after the Canadian-American singer pulled all his music from Spotify over COVID-19 disinformation.

° From iMore: Macs will be able to update AirPods firmware starting with macOS 12.3.

° From Apple Developer Release Notes: Python 2.7 was removed from macOS as of version 12.3. Developers should use Python 3 or an alternative language instead.

