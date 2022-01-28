Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From AppleInsider: The creators of “Joe Danger” have relaunched the game on the App Store, making it again playable on the latest iOS — because an autistic boy’s parent asked them to.

° From The Elec: Chinese display maker CSOT has formed a team to evaluate its production line in a bid to supply OLED panels to Apple for iPhones.

° From 9to5Mac: Security researchers have released details of DazzleSpy – Mac malware that enabled key-logging, screen captures, and microphone access.

° From iMore: Apple has told developers that it will be expanding access to the Xcode Cloud beta program over the coming weeks.

° From MacRumors: The 27-inch iMac with a nano-texture display is unavailable from Apple in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and several other key markets until late March. Also, Apple has started selling a refurbished iPhone 8 model for $359 through its online store in the United States.

