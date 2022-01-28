Hidden Folks+ is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S.$4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

The game is available for the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.

Here’s how Hidden Folks+ is described: Search for hidden folks in hand-drawn, interactive, miniature landscapes. Unfurl tent flaps, cut through bushes, slam doors, and poke some crocodiles! A strip of targets shows you what to look for. Tap a target for a hint, and find enough to unlock the next area.

——/ Game Features /——

° 32 hand-drawn areas

° 300+ targets to find

° 2000+ mouth-originated sound effects

° 500+ unique interactions

° 3 color modes: normal, sepia, and night mode

° 22 languages (translated by the community)

°100+ iMessage stickers

° iCloud synchronisation

Hidden Folks+ is a single player game for ages four and up.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related