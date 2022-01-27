Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From AppleInsider: New benchmark tests confirm that the Alder Lake Core i9 processor features significant performance gains compared to its predecessor, but the flagship Intel chip is still not going to unseat the M1 Max as an overall package.

° From Macworld: Apple has patched the DazzleSpy exploit in macOS but the threat is real.

° From macReports: Apple has added 11 autonomous vehicle drivers to their crew for a new driver crew size of 148. Their fleet size however remains unchanged at 69 vehicles.

° From iMore: Björn From ABBA And Friends is a new radio show now available on Apple Music.

° From Cult of Mac: Apple fans who take a virtual stroll through Palo Alto inside Apple Maps and Google Maps no longer get to see Tim Cook’s house. The modern, four-bedroom condo has had a giant digital wall erected right in front of it.

