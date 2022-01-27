Jamf, which specializes in Apple Enterprise Management that connects, manages and secures devices, has released a report dubbed “Security 360: Annual Trends Report.”

The data-driven security report looks at threats and their impact on organizations globally, plus offers practical advice on how to configure business tools to ensure fast and safe connectivity for all users in 2022. Here are some of the key findings:

In 2021, 39% of organizations allowed devices with known OS vulnerabilities to operate in a production environment with no restrictions to privileges or data access, up from 28% in 2020.

29% of organizations had at least one user fall for a phishing attack in 2021. Additionally, 1 in 10 users fall victim to phishing attacks on remote devices.

In 2021, 20% of organizations were impacted by a risky device configuration.

36% of organizations encountered malicious network traffic indicators on a remote device in 2021.

You can read the entire report by going here: . https://www.jamf.com/resources/white-papers/security-360-annual-trends-report/ .

