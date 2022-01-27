Producers Guild of America announced its nominees for the best-produced films of 2021, and Apple TV+’s “CODA” made the list.

It was nominated for “Best Picture,” along with “Belfast,” “Dune,” “West Side Story,” “Licorice Pizza,” “The Power of the Dog,” “and “tick, tick….BOOM!”

Also, “Ted Lasso” was nominated for “Best Comedy” in the TV category. It’s up against “Cobra Kai,” “Hacks,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “and “Only Murders in the Building.”

The Producers Guild of America is a 501 trade association representing television producers, film producers and New Media producers in the United States. The PGA’s membership includes over 8,000 members of the producing establishment worldwide.

