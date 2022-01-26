Apple plans on an iOS update that will offer a payments service allowing iPhones to accept payments directly with no additional hardware, according to Bloomberg.

Currently, the smartphones require terminals such as Square Reader. Apple wants individuals and small businesses will be able to accept payments with the tap of a debit or credit card on the iPhone. Bloomber says the feature will most likely use the NFC chip that’s already built into Apple’s devices.

iOS 11, which arrived in 2017, debuted Core NFC for developers. Using Core NFC, you can read Near Field Communication (NFC) tags of types 1 through 5 that contain data in the NFC Data Exchange Format (NDEF). To read a tag, an app creates an NFC NDEF reader session and provides a delegate.

A running reader session polls for NFC tags and calls the delegate when it finds tags that contain NDEF messages, passing the messages to the delegate. The delegate can read the messages and handle conditions that can cause a session to become invalid.

