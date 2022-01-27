The screenplay for Apple TV+’s “CODA,” written by Sian Heder, is nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay by the Writers Guide Association.

The screenplay is based on the original motion picture, “La Famille Belier.” “CODA” was presented in the U.S. Dramatic Competition category at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and went on to be honored with four awards at the festival: the Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast, the Directing Award, the Audience Award and the Grand Jury Prize. It stars Emilia Jones (“Locke & Key”), Eugenio Derbez (“The Casagrandes”), Troy Kotsur (“The Number 23”), Ferdia Walsh-Peelo (“Vikings”), Daniel Durant (“Switched at Birth”), Amy Forsyth (“Beautiful Boy”), Kevin Chapman (“City on a Hill”) and Academy Award winner Marlee Matlin (“Children of a Lesser God”).

The Writers Guild of America is the joint efforts of two different US labor unions representing TV and film writers: The Writers Guild of America, East, headquartered in New York City and affiliated with the AFL–CIO The Writers Guild of America West, headquartered in Los Angeles.

