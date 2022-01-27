Apple TV+ has closed the “biggest deal” of the 2022 Virtual Sundance Film Festival, securing worldwide rights to the Cooper Raiff-directed “Cha Cha Real Smooth” for around US$15 million, reports Deadline.

In the film, Raiff lays a directionless college graduate in New Jersey who gets over his head in a relationship with a young mom and her autistic teenage daughter, as he works a job party-starting bar and bat mitzvahs of his younger brother’s classmates. It also stars Dakota Johnson, Leslie Mann, Brad Garrett, Vanessa Burghardt, Raul Castillo and Evan Assante.

Raiff wrote the script and he produced with Johnson, Ro Donnelly, Erik Feig and Jessica Switch. The exec producers are Jeff Valeri, Shayne Fiske Goldner and Julia Hammer.

