The Apple News app narrowly beat BBC News to take the spot of most popular news app in the UK in December, according to data from Ipsos iris — as reported by PressGazette.

Apple’s app was was used by 13.2 million people – 27% of all Internet users aged over 15 in the UK, the figures from the UKOM-endorsed Ipsos iris show. The BBC News app was accessed by 12.5 million people. (UKOM is the agency that “defines and governs the UK standard for audience measurement across PC, tablet and smartphone.”)

However, BBC came out on top for total minutes spent with its news app with its audience spending a collective 2.2 billion minutes. That’s almost twice as much as Apple News (1.2 billion minutes).

With Apple News, you can access more than 300 publications for US$9.99 per month. It’s also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related