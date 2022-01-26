The Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards today announced that Apple TV+ earned three nominations for its Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice hit series “Ted Lasso,” leading all comedy series nominees. The winners will be announced at the 74th Annual DGA Awards on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Apple TV+ received nominations for the 2022 DGA Awards as follows:

MJ Delaney for “No Weddings and a Funeral” – “Ted Lasso,” season 2, episode 10

Erica Dunton for “Rainbow” – “Ted Lasso,” season 2, episode 5

Sam Jones for “Beard After Hours” – “Ted Lasso,” season 2, episode 9

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

