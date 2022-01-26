Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From AppleInsider: A cyber security student has shown Apple how hacking its Mac webcams can then also leave devices fully open to hackers, earning him $100,500 from the company’s bug bounty program.

° From MacRumors: Apple today released a new 10M359 firmware update for the Beats Studio Buds that came out back in June.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple Pay is coming soon to Chili as its South American expansion continues.

° From iMore: We’ve heard stories of AirTags being used to follow people and things and now we have a story of one being used to out a government arm that doesn’t seem to exist.

° From Twitter: Tesla Insurance policyholders can now add their insurance card to Apple Wallet.

° From Apple: Apple has launched the”Personal Safety User Guide” that tells you “what you need to know about device and data access when your personal safety is at risk.”

° From Mercury News: A restraining order has been issued for a woman who has purportedly been stalking CEO Tim Cook for over a year.

° From Bloomberg (a subscription is required to read the article): A report from the White House says the global semiconductor shortage will stretch through at least the second half of 2022.

° From MacVoices: On the new episode Kyle Rand, founder and CEO of Rendever, joins Chuck Joiner to explain how the company is using VR to help address the isolation challenges that come with aging and the loss of mobility that is so common in that demographic.

