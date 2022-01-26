Gadget Guard has announced its new Tech-Clean spray cleaner and disinfectant. CEO Jason Ellis says it’s the world’s first EPA-registered screen cleaning spray to kill 99.9% of germs and viruses—including COVID-19.

The hydrogen peroxide-based Tech-Clean offers a way to clean devices and protect people from germs and viruses. It can purportedly kill coronavirus on hard surfaces in just three minutes.

Tech-Clean is non-abrasive and free from harsh chemicals so it won’t degrade your screen’s oleophobic coating, which reduces fingerprints and smudges. The eco-friendly spray is available online for US$14.99 for a two-ounce bottle.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related