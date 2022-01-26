Apple placed seventh on the “Just 100 Rankings for 2022” by the research nonprofit JUST Capital due to its its commitment to serving associates, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders.

It’s a list of the 100 top-performing companies across all industries for 2022, evaluated across a wide range of metrics, including: efforts to combat climate change; diversity, equity and inclusion; worker wellness and local job creation; and customer privacy.

For its annual rankings, JUST Capital collects and analyzes corporate data evaluating the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 stakeholder-focused issues. Those issues are identified through comprehensive ongoing public opinion research on Americans’ attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior. Since 2015, JUST’s research has engaged more than 150,000 people to gather and assess clear themes that are important to the public at large. Key focus areas include how a company invests in employees, supports its communities, prioritizes good governance, treats its customers, and minimizes its environmental impact.

Ahead of Apple in the top 10 were Alphabet (Google), Intel, Microsoft, Salesforce, Bank of America, and PayPal Holdings. Behind Apple in the top 10 were NVIDIA, Verizon, and Cisco.

