Let the Apple Car rumors roll on. Apple has been granted a patent (number 11,230,226) for “exterior lighting” for a vehicle.

In the patent Apple notes that, of course, vehicles such as automobiles have exterior lighting such as turn signals, headlights, and taillights. Light sources such as light-emitting diodes and lamps have been used to provide illumination for exterior lights.

However, Apple says that it can be challenging to incorporate light sources into a vehicle. If care isn’t taken, light sources may be overly conspicuous or may consume more space within a vehicle than desired. Apple’s goal is to make “enhanced exterior lighting” that saves space and looks good while provide adequate illumination.

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent: “Light-based devices may be provided that emit light. The light-based devices may be incorporated into systems such as vehicles. The light-based devices may include light sources such as light-emitting diodes and lasers. Mirrors may be used to collimate light from the light sources. Light modulators may be used to pattern light from the light sources.

“The light sources may include light sources of different colors. Arrays of pixels may be used to provide dynamically varying patterns of emitted light. A light source may produce light that is diffracted by an array of diffractive elements on a window. Mechanical and electrical shutters may obscure light sources, mirrors, and light-emitting components mounted on windows.”

When might we see an Apple Car?

On. Nov. 18, Bloomberg reported that Apple is accelerating development on its “Apple Car.” The article says the electric vehicle will be self-driving and could roll out in 2025.

What’s more, in a note to clients — as noted by AppleInsider — investment bank Wedbush says Apple is likely to announce a strategic electric vehicle partnership in 2022 to lay the groundwork for an “Apple Car” release in 2025.

