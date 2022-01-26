Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation have announced that the animated adventure film “Luck” will debut globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 5.

About ‘Luck’

Here’s how the film is described: “Luck” centers around the story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world. When she discovers the never-before-seen Land of Luck, Sam must unite with the magical creatures there to turn her luck around.

Eva Noblezada (“Hadestown,” “Miss Saigon,” “Yellow Rose”) will provide the voice for Sam. When she ages out of foster care, Sam discovers the Land of Luck and embarks on a quest that could change her luck forever. Simon Pegg (“Mission: Impossible,” “Ice Age,” “Star Trek Beyond”) will provide the voice for Bob, a lucky black cat from the Land of Luck, where the Captain, voiced by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner Whoopi Goldberg, stands guard as the head of security. Bob becomes Sam’s partner in the quest to find a lucky penny in hopes of preserving his lucky life.

Also joining is Flula Borg (“Suicide Squad 2,” “Pitch Perfect,” “Trolls World Tour”), who will provide the voice for Jeff the Unicorn, a larger-than-life facilities engineer who maintains the magical machine that distributes good and bad luck to the human world and who dreams of one day being reunited with his one true love, the CEO of Good Luck, the Dragon.

The Dragon is voiced by two-time Academy Award winner Jane Fonda. Lil Rel Howery (“Free Guy,” “Vacation Friends,” “Judas and the Black Messiah”) will provide the voice for Marv, the owner of the Flowers & More store where Sam gets her first job, who is upbeat, sharply-dressed, and always ready with an encouraging word for unlucky Sam.

Additional cast members include Colin O’Donoghue (“Once Upon a Time,” “The Right Stuff,” “The Rite”) who will provide the voice for Gerry, a loyal leprechaun who adores his job working with Bob at Arrivals and Departures in the Land of Good Luck and is the first to volunteer for any task, bringing good cheer wherever he goes.

John Ratzenberger (“Cheers,” “Empire Strikes Back,” “A Bridge Too Far”) will provide the voice for Rootie, a bad luck root and the self-appointed mayor of Bad Luck, who runs The Lucky Shot, the one and only Bad Luck watering hole, where he specializes in free advice. Adelynn Spoon (“Watchmen,” “Tell Me Your Secrets,” “Sweet Magnolias”) will provide the voice for Hazel, Sam’s roommate and best friend at the Summerland Home for Girls, who is five years old and believes that she’ll be adopted by her forever family just as soon as she finds a real lucky penny, which Sam is determined to find for her.

The animated film is helmed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Peggy Holmes (“The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning”), from an original screenplay written by Kiel Murray (“Raya and the Last Dragon,” “Cars 3,” “Cars”), Jon Aibel and Glenn Berger (“Kung Fu Panda 2,” “Trolls”). John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Eisenmann are producing for Skydance Animation.

