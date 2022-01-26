In a note to clients — as noted by iMore — analyst Emma Mohr-McClune of GlobalData thinks Apple is readying readying carriers for an eSIM-only iPhone 14.

An eSIM is a digital SIM that allows you to activate a cellular plan from your carrier without having to use a physical nano-SIM. For example the iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini, you can use Dual SIM with either two active eSIMs or a nano-SIM and an eSIM. iPhone 12 models, iPhone 11 models, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, feature Dual SIM with a nano-SIM and an eSIM.

Mohr-McClune’s take: We don’t believe that Apple will take the ‘big bang’ approach—getting rid of existing systems and transferring all users to eSIMs—but rather launch an eSIM-only variant of its upcoming new model—retaining the dual eSIM-plus-physical SIM slot model for the mass market and its key carrier channel.

To that end, we believe telecom companies will be given the choice of whether to stock and sell a new eSIM-only iPhone variation alongside more cellular business-friendly dual eSIM/physical SIM support models.

