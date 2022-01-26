In celebration of Black History Month, Apple is spotlighting Black business and innovation, and amplifying Black voices with a variety of exclusive content and curated collections.

Throughout the month, users can listen to special episodes of “The Message” on Apple Music 1 that discuss Black creators’ contributions to culture and the importance of health and wellness in the community; join new workouts that honor Black History Month on Apple Fitness+; discover new podcasts from Black creators about health, well-being, culture, and history on Apple Podcasts; and much more.

Starting today, customers can also enjoy a special edition Unity Lights watch face and order the new Apple Watch Black Unity Braided Solo Loop. You can find all the details here.

Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time for recognizing their central role in U.S. history. Also known as African American History Month, the event grew out of “Negro History Week,” the brainchild of noted historian Carter G. Woodson and other prominent African Americans.

