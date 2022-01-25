“White Lotus” star Murray Barlett cast in season two of Apple TV+’s “Physical,” reports Variety. The show stars Rose Byrne as Sheila, a 1980s San Diego housewife who begins to find herself after being introduced to aerobics.

According to Variety, Barlett will play Vincent “Vinnie” Green, a charismatic fitness instructor, weight loss guru and late-night infomercial pioneer. He and Sheila are both friends and rivals who struggle privately with personal demons.

About ‘Physical’

Here’s how “Physical” is described: Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, “Physical” is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image … that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics.

At first hooked on the exercise itself, Sheila’s real road to empowerment comes when she discovers a way to merge this newfound passion with the burgeoning technology of videotape to start a revolutionary business. The series tracks her epic journey from a stifled, overlooked enabler to a powerful, confident economic force, as Sheila transforms into someone we take for granted today (but was entirely radical at the time)—the female lifestyle guru.

In addition to Byrne, “Physical” stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks, Ashley Liao and Geoffrey Arend.

“Physical” is produced for Apple TV+ by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partnership). Created, written and executive produced by Weisman, who also serves as showrunner, “Physical” is directed by Craig Gillespie and Stephanie Laing, who also serve as executive producers along with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements for Tomorrow Studios, Alexandra Cunningham, John McNamara, Sera Gamble and Byrne.

