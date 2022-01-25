More UK Apple stores are no longer require customers to make an appointment before visiting, according to iMore. Ten more stores, all in England, have ended COVID appointments.

However, 11 remaining stores still require customers to book in advance. According to iMore, the stores that no longer require customers to make appointments before visiting are:

Apple Trinity Leeds

Apple Grand Arcade (Cambridge)

Apple Manchester Arndale

Apple Trafford Centre (Manchester)

Apple Meadowhall (Sheffield)

Apple Norwich

Apple Watford

Apple Eldon Square (Newcastle)

Apple Metrocentre (Gateshead)

Apple Birmingham (New St)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related