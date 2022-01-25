Once again there are rumors that Apple is planning its own game console. However, the Sellers Research Group (that’s me) says this isn’t going to happen.

About the rumor/s

A report from Gamerant says that, according to one [unnamed] insider, Apple “is making moves to enter the gaming space with its own dedicated console.”

From the article: Windows Central Reporter Jez Corden recently appeared on an episode of The Xbox Two podcast where he confirmed that he’s been hearing some mumblings about Apple creating its own console. Apparently, the company has been “poaching” engineers from the Xbox side to help get the console specifications laid out. Corden insists this rumor has been floating around for a while and that his sources aren’t exactly the best, but he believes the rumors are strong enough that a console is certainly something Apple is currently developing.

This isn’t the first such rumor of an Apple-made game console. In October 2021, iDropNews reported that Apple is working on a Nintendo Switch-style hybrid game console, as well as a major revamp of its Apple TV set-top box. The article said that is working on “their take of a premium hybrid gaming console” and that “games rivaling Breath of the Wild and Mario Odyssey” are almost ready to go.

My take

If Apple is indeed poaching employees from the Xbox team, I think it’s to beef up the games in its Apple Arcade service and develop a future version of the Apple TV set-top box that’s a better gaming device.

This Apple Gamepad mock-up is courtesy of Yanko Design.

I also think that Apple is developing its own gamepad. However, I’m highly dubious that the company plans to develop a stand-alone game console. The company’s been there, tried that, with no success.

The Apple Pippin

The tech giant did try its hand at making a game console, but it didn’t go well. The Pippin (pictured) was released in 1996 and discontinued in 1997.

Apple collaborated with Japanese toy and video game company Bandai to make the Pippin game machine. It turned out to be a tremendous flop. Apple sold only 42,000 units.

I don’t think that the company will enter the market again. Not when it already has a plethora of device that can play games.

