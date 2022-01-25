In an announcement on its Newsroom page, Apple invites iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max users to capture the little things, in a big way, with a macro photo in its new Shot on iPhone Challenge.

The challenge starts today and runs through February 16, 2022. Winners will be announced in April.

Apple wants you to share your favorite macro photos taken on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #iPhonemacrochallenge to participate in the challenge. The tech giant says a panel of expert judges from the industry and Apple will review worldwide submissions and select 10 winning photos.

The winning photos will be celebrated in a gallery on Apple Newsroom, apple.com, Apple Instagram (@apple), and other official Apple accounts. They may also appear in digital campaigns, Apple Store locations, billboards, or in a public photo exhibition.

Here are the details from Apple on submitting your macro photography:

Share your best macro photos taken on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max on Instagram and Twitter, using the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #iPhonemacrochallenge to participate in the challenge. Weibo users can participate using #ShotoniPhone# and #iPhonemacrochallenge#. Please note which model you used to capture your image in the caption. You can also choose to submit your images in their highest resolution via email to shotoniphone@apple.com, using the file format ‘firstname_lastname_macro_iPhonemodel.’ Subject line must be: ‘Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge Submission.’ Photos can be straight from the camera, edited through Apple’s editing tools in the Photos app, or edited with third-party software. Submissions will be accepted beginning at 6:01 a.m. PST on January 25, 2022, and ending at 11:59 p.m. PST on February 16, 2022. You must be 18 years of age or older to participate, and this challenge is not open to Apple employees or their immediate families.

