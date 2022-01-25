Apple and Mercado Libre, one of the most popular online marketplaces in Latin America, are working to crack down on counterfeit products in the region, according to 9to5Mac.

The Argentine-based company is headquartered in Buenos Aires, incorporated in the U.S. It operates online marketplaces dedicated to e-commerce and online auctions, including mercadolibre.com.

Sellers who offer products through the company have been receiving an email claiming that the company will apply harsher punishments for those who sell counterfeit Apple products. In the email seen by 9to5Mac, Mercado Libre says that these measures will be taken “if Apple confirms a report of counterfeit products.”

9to5Mac notes that this suggests that both companies are working together to stop sales of such items. Among the new measures, Mercado Libre will take down all listings of Apple products from a seller if one of them is identified as counterfeit, the article adds. The seller will also be prohibited from selling any other Apple products through Mercado Libre in the future.

